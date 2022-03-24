March Madness, Fur Ball, and Shawn Colvin, in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Since it’s Women’s History Month, it’s worth mentioning that actress Halle Berry was the first Black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar 20 years ago today (March 24, 2002). This year, New Zealand’s Jane Campion is poised to make history again as her film “The Power of the Dog” is up for an Oscar for Best Picture and she’s nominated for Best Director. You can see it all play out at Philadelphia Film Society’s annual Oscars party. Attendees, who usually dress for the occasion, will hang out and watch the show and then party like the stars. If you missed any of the films nominated for Best Picture, PFS is screening them in person (except for “Drive My Car” which screened earlier this week) in a block of films from Thursday through Saturday.

What : Event-themed party

: Event-themed party Where : Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St.

: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St. When : Sunday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. (VIP, A-List entry) 7:30 p.m. general admission

: Sunday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. (VIP, A-List entry) 7:30 p.m. general admission How much: $60 and up

Octogenarians Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon may have officially split in 1970, but by then they had cemented themselves into a permanent place in the American music canon. The duo was officially recognized with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. As Simon has announced his retirement from touring (with the exception of certain charitable events) the duo will likely not be seen on stage together again. But in “Simon and Garfunkel” a biographical, multimedia tribute, stage actors perform many of the duo’s biggest songs.

What : Musical theater

: Musical theater Where : The Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St.

: The Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St. When : Friday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. How much: $35 and up

In a shameful time in American history, for many years women were denied the right to vote. It took an amendment to the Constitution to change that, something that scores of women suffragettes worked on for decades to make happen. Those women are recognized in an ongoing hybrid exhibit at the National Constitution Center. In celebration of Women’s History Month, admission is free on Saturday, March 26. Wawa is the sponsor, handing out free coffee, hot chocolate, pastries, and pretzels from 1 – 4 p.m., or while supplies last. Special programming includes a kid’s town hall, the “Four Harriets” program about four women named Harriet who fought slavery, and a scholar talk with West Chester University’s Tonya Thames-Taylor and Villanova’s Judith Giesberg.

What : Hybrid historical exhibit

: Hybrid historical exhibit Where : National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St.

: National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St. When : Ongoing

: Ongoing How much: Free with museum admission. In a special promotion, admission is free this Saturday (March 26) and can be reserved in advance.

It’s an art party at the venue most appropriate for it – the biggest art museum in the city. This event includes performances by local artists Beano French, who recently released his EP, “Just Beano” and Seraiah Nicole, whose debut album “The Truth” is a mixture of music and poetry. DJ AMH and DJ Caution will keep the party going until midnight while spinning the latest grooves. The open bar stocked with local wines and beers should make the night even more festive.