Exploring the History of the Lion Dance with the Philadelphia Suns Lion Dancers

On this week’s You Oughta Know, it’s a tradition that is passed down to generation. Meet the Philadelphia Suns Lion Dancers. Follow us The Clay Studio to explore how the medium is used to express creativity and individuality. See how Community College of Philadelphia’s Artist in Residence program is attracting students and professionals. La Colombe shows us how to create coffee foam art at home. Plus, Philly’s food scene takes center stage at the Tasties.