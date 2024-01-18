ACCT rescues dozens of abandoned pets as frigid temps spread through Philadelphia region

Little 'Johnnie Depp' and 'Hammer' are two dogs the ACCT recently rescued from the cold following a citizens' alert.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 18, 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

With frigid temperatures spreading across the Philadelphia region, the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) is fielding an abundance of calls for abandoned pets.

The Action Cam followed the ACCT on Wednesday as crews responded to several neighborhoods throughout the city.

Because the temperature is below freezing, pets must have access to shelter and water.

ACCT cannot remove an animal from a home or yard unless it is suffering or needs medical attention.

The organization can, however, ask for help from law enforcement.

“If they refuse or do not supply the animal with what they need, that is when we will reach out to the Pennsylvania SPCA and there could be potential cruelty and neglect charges. This is a serious situation, it is life or death for these animals,” an ACCT spokesperson stated.

Officers have responded to 35 cases of animals, mostly dogs, being left outside since Tuesday morning.

Little ‘Johnnie Depp’ and ‘Hammer’ are two dogs the ACCT recently rescued from the cold following a citizen’s alert.

