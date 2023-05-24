90 spraygrounds open this weekend to keep Philadelphians cool

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Families in Philadelphia will have a fun way to stay cool Memorial Day weekend.

The city turns on its 90 spraygrounds Friday. They’ll stay open through Labor Day.

“A sprayground … could have jets coming from the ground, spraying out water. It could have fun characters like a dragon or a sea serpent or just shapes that spray out water, and kids can just run through it,” said Bill Salvatore, deputy commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. “Some of them have shower-type features where the water drops down on top of you.”

The spraygrounds will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on weekends.