Philadelphia changed how it regulates toxic air pollution. Here are 3 things to know

For the first time in more than four decades, the city of Philadelphia has updated how it regulates toxic air pollution from industrial facilities.

Late last month, the city’s Air Pollution Control Board approved a revision by the city’s Health Department to an obscure regulation that covers compounds like asbestos, lead, arsenic, and cancer-causing benzene, emitted from facilities in the city.

“This was a major step forward in lowering a whole host of potential carcinogenic materials in the air of the region around Philadelphia,” said Arthur Frank, a professor of environmental and occupational health at Drexel University, member of the Air Pollution Control Board, and member of the Pennsylvania Environmental Justice Advisory Board. “In the long run, it will save lives.”

Still, some say the revision doesn’t go far enough.

Here are three things to know:

1. The city will regulate more dangerous air pollutants

The original regulation from 1981 covers close to 100 toxic air pollutants. The revision approved last month more than doubles the number of regulated compounds.

“As science has progressed, … we’ve learned that there need to be more chemicals on that list,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

“The revision, which goes into effect at the beginning of next year, also lowers the emissions thresholds that trigger health risk assessments”, Bettigole said.

“We’ve come to understand that lower concentrations of these chemicals can also pose a risk,” says Bettigole. “We really needed to update the regulation to reflect the current science.”