Ahead of bitter cold temperatures, Montgomery County officials have issued a “Code Blue” declaration.

County officials will declare a Code Blue when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to people without shelter.

The Montgomery County Commissioners made the move on the advice of the Department of Public Safety, based on a review of National Weather Service forecasts.