Montgomery County declares Code Blue ahead of bitter cold temperatures
Ahead of bitter cold temperatures, Montgomery County officials have issued a “Code Blue” declaration.
County officials will declare a Code Blue when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to people without shelter.
The Montgomery County Commissioners made the move on the advice of the Department of Public Safety, based on a review of National Weather Service forecasts.
NWS Mount Holly forecasters on Tuesday morning said they expect the coldest day of the season so far, with highs in the low- to mid-40s and wind chills several degrees colder — values that NWS says are about the average for Christmas Day.
Cold weather fans, this is your day! We're expecting the coldest day of the season so far. Highs in the low-mid 40s, with wind chills several degrees colder, and partly cloudy skies. These values are about average for Christmas Day! A frigid night follows. #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/AnG6s42byC— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 23, 2021
The Code Blue will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday, when either the temperature or wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Montgomery County residents in need of emergency shelter during a Code Blue can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Residents who see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance are urged to call 911.
County officials also reminded residents to check in on elderly friends and neighbors, avoid prolonged exposure outdoors, and limit pets’ time outside during extreme temperatures.