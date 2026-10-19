William Penn School District reinstates some sports teams following suspensions

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The William Penn School District on Monday afternoon reinstated a number of fall sports following last week’s abrupt decision to suspend all middle and high school athletics in response to an unspecified incident involving an unnamed Penn Wood sports team.

The reinstated sports include cheer, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and girls tennis.

In advance of the resumption of those sports, the district posted a statement on its website Monday noting that a “climate and culture survey was administered to fall student-athletes over the weekend and today.”

“A survey for fall sport coaches is also underway,” the district wrote. “Prior to coaching again, each coach will be asked to review District policies and provide proof of engagement with this process.”

Delaware County’s fourth-largest school district also announced that it contracted Grand River Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in harassment and discrimination investigations, to coordinate its responses and investigate specific allegations of misconduct.

“Separately, the District is reviewing athletic operations and using feedback from students and coaches to identify areas for improvement,” the district wrote. “The District also continues to strengthen existing procedures to support safe and positive athletic experiences, provide appropriate supervision and guidance, and ensure student-athletes have clear ways to raise concerns.

The district’s actions come just ahead of Monday night’s school board meeting. William Penn enrolls approximately 4,500 students from the boroughs of Aldan, Colwyn, Darby, East Lansdowne, Lansdowne and Yeadon.