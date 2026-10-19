William Penn School District reinstates some sports teams following suspensions
The school district in Delaware County previously suspended all athletics, pointing to “an alleged incident that implicates culture and climate.”
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The William Penn School District on Monday afternoon reinstated a number of fall sports following last week’s abrupt decision to suspend all middle and high school athletics in response to an unspecified incident involving an unnamed Penn Wood sports team.
The reinstated sports include cheer, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and girls tennis.
In advance of the resumption of those sports, the district posted a statement on its website Monday noting that a “climate and culture survey was administered to fall student-athletes over the weekend and today.”
“A survey for fall sport coaches is also underway,” the district wrote. “Prior to coaching again, each coach will be asked to review District policies and provide proof of engagement with this process.”
Delaware County’s fourth-largest school district also announced that it contracted Grand River Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in harassment and discrimination investigations, to coordinate its responses and investigate specific allegations of misconduct.
“Separately, the District is reviewing athletic operations and using feedback from students and coaches to identify areas for improvement,” the district wrote. “The District also continues to strengthen existing procedures to support safe and positive athletic experiences, provide appropriate supervision and guidance, and ensure student-athletes have clear ways to raise concerns.
The district’s actions come just ahead of Monday night’s school board meeting. William Penn enrolls approximately 4,500 students from the boroughs of Aldan, Colwyn, Darby, East Lansdowne, Lansdowne and Yeadon.
What led William Penn to suspend athletics?
The William Penn School District on Thursday night abruptly suspended all athletic activities at Penn Wood High School, referencing “an alleged incident that implicates culture and climate in athletics.” On Friday morning, the district updated the online notice to extend the suspension to middle school athletics.
Students at Penn Wood High School and Penn Wood Ninth Grade Academy protested the decision Friday morning, staging walkouts during school hours. On Friday night, the district provided another update, alluding to student-athlete conduct that, “if proven by a preponderance of the evidence, would violate Board policies.”
William Penn did not detail the nature of the alleged incident.
“We do not yet have all the answers,” the district wrote Friday in a statement on its website. “We are working to understand the concerns, hear from students, and meet our responsibility to provide a safe and positive environment in compliance with Board policies and applicable laws.”
Without any explanation of what transpired, rumors ran rampant on social media over the weekend. The suspension of secondary athletics at William Penn School District comes after Cheltenham School District cancelled its high school’s 2026 football season following allegations of locker room hazing in 2025.
Four former Cheltenham High School football coaches and six student players were charged. The indictments stemmed from a lengthy grand jury investigation, in which jurors reviewed video evidence and heard testimony.
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