Code Blue weather advisories issued in Philadelphia area

Code Blue emergency advisories are being issued in the region to protect people from dangerously cold temperatures.

In Philadelphia, the advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday. Montgomery County’s advisory will be in effect between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

During this time, it’s expected that either the temperature or the wind chill will be below 20 degrees. Such conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to people without shelter, officials said.

Local residents are urged to put antifreeze in their cars, ensure that they have full tanks of gas and fully inflated tires, and are stocked with emergency kits. Residents also should check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, wear appropriate clothing, and limit their pets’ outdoor activities.