Kayla Rideout, a junior at Kensington’s High School for Creative and Performing Arts, presented on stage. Afterwards, she said a lack of cohesive climate solutions is worrying.

“People [are] not doing much… I feel like we have these people in there that do what they can. But one person isn’t enough; we need more. We need more attention. I feel like obviously we have a lot of resources. So I feel like why not put all that together?”

After hearing from peers, students heard personal climate stories from a panel of experts, from reporter Susan Phillips, to Nidhi Krishen from the Philadelphia Office of Sustainability.

WHYY News reporter Sophia Schmidt explained how they reported a climate story with Roxborough and Manayunk residents a year after Hurricane Ida’s intense rains brought catastrophic flooding to the area. Schmidt explained that the story focused on one question: How far can you get in one year of recovery?

“We talked to seven or eight different people, and we have their very intense, detailed personal stories,” said Schmidt. “I used old news coverage, I did some interviews, and then within those areas I spoke to leaders of community groups.”

One climate story that Schmidt added to her reporting was from Stephen Wojciechowski. Schmidt was moved to share the experience: “The reason that I wanted to highlight him was [because] he lived in a double-wide trailer home and he wanted to… raise it up a couple of feet because he was thinking this will probably happen again,” Schmidt said. “But he didn’t have the resources to do that. He was coming up against a very real barrier to adaptation. And he told me ‘I’ll go through one more flood here and then I’m going to move.’”

Nidhi Krishen from the Philadelphia Office of Sustainability challenged students, asking them what caused most of the greenhouse emissions in the city. Students guessed cars, trains, and downtown areas. “Cars do emit,” answered Krishen, “they are part of our emission story. But it is buildings — 70% of the city’s emissions come from how our buildings use energy.”