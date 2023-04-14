The site of the fire, a notorious nuisance in the neighborhood, is less than 1,000 feet from three schools, according to Google Maps. The ZIP code where the fire happened has one of the highest rates of asthma hospitalizations among children in the city, and most of the residents who live there are Black and/or Hispanic.

The city’s Department of Public Health issued a warning out of an “abundance of caution” Wednesday afternoon, advising people near the fire to stay inside and avoid the area.

The Health Department recommended those who needed to be outside near the smoke wear masks and avoid activities like running or jogging because the air quality could be harmful to kids, elderly or pregnant people, or those with respiratory or heart conditions. Health Department spokesperson Jim Garrow said Wednesday this guidance was not specific to the junkyard fire, but is good practice for any smokey situation.

The city lifted the guidance around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The Health Department collected a canister of air near the fire to test for roughly 100 toxic compounds, Garrow said, and only 12 of these substances appeared in the sample.

Results the Health Department provided to WHYY News Thursday showed that concentrations of each of these toxins — including carcinogenic benzene, a chemical present in gasoline — were orders of magnitude below a standard the Health Department uses to reflect the level at which a person can be exposed eight hours a day, 40 hours per week for a “working lifetime” without experiencing “adverse health effects.”

The Health Department did not measure levels of fine particulate matter, a main component of smoke that can get deep into the lungs and even into the bloodstream — and can exacerbate asthma and heart issues — at the site of the fire. The nearest stationary monitor that measures particulate matter was located more than two miles east of the fire at 1501 East Lycoming Street, Garrow said, and did not detect a rise.