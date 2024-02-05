From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kids are encouraged to use all of their senses in this celebration of Indian culture and its vibrant food, art and traditions.

The Please Touch Museum is now featuring the “Namaste India” exhibit.

Chief Learning Officer Olivia Thomas said the temporary exhibit aims to inspire visiting children to compare their lives and those of Indian children.

It includes a traditional Indian schoolhouse where children can try on a uniform and sit for a lesson. There’s also a roadside restaurant, known as a dhaba, where they can pretend to work and prepare roti, a traditional Indian flatbread.