Former Ocean City mayor, founder of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier dies at 94
Roy Gillian, the founder of Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, died over the weekend.
The Jersey Shore has lost an icon. Roy Gillian, the former mayor of Ocean City, New Jersey, and founder of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier died over the weekend, according to an obituary.
Gillian served in several county and municipal positions from the early 60s until his run as mayor from 1986 to 1990.
He founded Gillian’s Wonderland Pier at 6th Street and the Boardwalk in 1965, which his son announced is closing at the end of this season.
