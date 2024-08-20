Former Ocean City mayor, founder of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier dies at 94

Roy Gillian, the founder of Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, died over the weekend.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 20, 2024
Roy Gillian dies

Former Ocean City mayor Roy Gillian died at 94. (Godfrey Funeral Home)

The Jersey Shore has lost an icon. Roy Gillian, the former mayor of Ocean City, New Jersey, and founder of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier died over the weekend, according to an obituary.

Gillian served in several county and municipal positions from the early 60s until his run as mayor from 1986 to 1990.

He founded Gillian’s Wonderland Pier at 6th Street and the Boardwalk in 1965, which his son announced is closing at the end of this season.

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier amusement park is seen on the boardwalk on a hazy day in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate