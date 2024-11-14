Ocean City developer hopes to turn shuttered Wonderland Pier into 252-room hotel
Plans are in motion to save the iconic Ferris wheel and carousel and turn the land into a 252-room hotel along the oceanfront.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The shuttered Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City boardwalk could see new life in the form of a hotel.
There are plans to save the iconic Ferris wheel and carousel and turn the land into a 252-room hotel along the oceanfront. That’s according to Wonderland Pier owner Eustace Mita, who is also the developer and CEO of ICONA Resorts.
“Our thought was we will rehab it, keep it, and actually raise it by 10 feet. That will be a $1.5 million project,” said Mita.
The hotel, called “ICONA in Wonderland,” would be a roughly $135 to $155 million investment.
Developers say there is a need for more hotel rooms in Ocean City, where tourism is the primary generator of revenue.
Bill Merritt is the president of the Friends of OCNJ History & Culture. He’s worried this proposed hotel will take away a spot that was dedicated to children. He’s also concerned about the impact on surrounding neighborhoods.
“Not only is the process they are using really bad, but the product they are putting out there is the absolute wrong product for that space,” said Meritt. “We also hope the city really thinks through what would be a devastating impact if it approves this resort.”
Councilman Keith Hartzell has previously warned that the area could become a hotel.
“You know, as a taxpayer, I’m a solid, ‘no,’ but at the same time, you know, it honestly, it’s up to the town,” Hartzell told Action News, adding that the public has not had the chance to see the particulars of the project.
“If you’re going to lose Wonderland, I was hoping for a much smaller property with a lot more family activity. Maybe a very small amusement park, maybe 7,8,9, rides, kiddie rides, and then a lot more family things going on, with a much more like a boutique-type hotel,” he added.
Action News has learned Mita is expected to request the area be deemed a “redevelopment zone,” which could allow the construction on the boardwalk front.
The plan still needs support from the city council, planning and zoning, and the DEP before moving forward.
Some are also wondering about the increased need for parking in the area. Mita’s plan reportedly includes 375 parking spots for guests.
There is a city-owned parking lot next to the proposed site, but Hartzell fears there may not be enough space in the area for guests and residents.
“I think my biggest concern is this parking. There’s no parking around there. Plaza Place, Pelham Place, 7th Street, there’s no parking,” Hartzell says.
Wonderland Pier closed for good back in October after 94 years in business. Jay Gillian, the former owner and current Ocean City mayor, said it was getting difficult to maintain and was no longer a viable business.
Milta hopes to break ground in the first or second quarter of 2025 and take 24 months to build.
