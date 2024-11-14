Ocean City developer hopes to turn shuttered Wonderland Pier into 252-room hotel

“Our thought was we will rehab it, keep it, and actually raise it by 10 feet. That will be a $1.5 million project,” said Mita.

The hotel, called “ICONA in Wonderland,” would be a roughly $135 to $155 million investment.

Developers say there is a need for more hotel rooms in Ocean City, where tourism is the primary generator of revenue.

Bill Merritt is the president of the Friends of OCNJ History & Culture. He’s worried this proposed hotel will take away a spot that was dedicated to children. He’s also concerned about the impact on surrounding neighborhoods.

“Not only is the process they are using really bad, but the product they are putting out there is the absolute wrong product for that space,” said Meritt. “We also hope the city really thinks through what would be a devastating impact if it approves this resort.”

Councilman Keith Hartzell has previously warned that the area could become a hotel.

“You know, as a taxpayer, I’m a solid, ‘no,’ but at the same time, you know, it honestly, it’s up to the town,” Hartzell told Action News, adding that the public has not had the chance to see the particulars of the project.