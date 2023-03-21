Rescuers work to save beached dolphins in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Chopper 6 was overhead as rescuers loaded some of the dolphins into pickup trucks and drove away from the scene.

People were also bringing buckets of water to douse the beached dolphins.

The MMSC said it is being assisted by Sea Isle City police, fire, EMS and the Public Works Department.

“We ask that the public please give the team space to do their work,” the MMSC said in an Instagram post.

The dolphins were found along the beach sometime before 11 a.m.