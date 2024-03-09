Two groups appeal the selection of new offshore wind projects for New Jersey, citing cost

Two homeowners’ groups are challenging New Jersey’s preliminary approval of two new offshore wind power projects, saying they would be unlawfully costly to electricity customers.

Protect Our Coast New Jersey and Defend Brigantine Beach and Downbeach filed an appeal to the approval Tuesday in state court, saying that power contracts granted to the project developers violate state law.

The state Board of Public Utilities in January chose Attentive Energy LLC and Leading Light Wind LLC to build offshore wind projects.

But the contracts they were awarded violate New Jersey law that mandates that any increase in rates for offshore wind must be exceeded by economic and environmental benefits to the state, according to attorney Bruce Afran, who filed the appeal on behalf of the groups.

“If these awards are allowed to stand, residents throughout the state could pay up to $20 billion extra for power and see their already high bills increase by up to 20% or more,” said Keith Moore, government affairs director for Defend Brigantine Beach. “Besides the cost to residents, the rate impacts to commercial and industrial users will be severe, up to 25 and 30% respectively. Many businesses may have to close under that financial pressure.”

The BPU declined comment Friday.