Yet, a second Trump administration will not be able to stop the country’s transition to cleaner sources of energy, analysts and activists say. Costs for a lot of those technologies are falling fast. Companies are under pressure from their customers and investors to deal with climate change. And states led by Democrats and Republicans alike are reaping economic benefits from new factories and power plants that have received government support.

“It’s not that our job hasn’t gotten harder” with Trump’s reelection, says Mindy Lubber, chief executive of Ceres, a nonprofit that advocates for clean energy. “But there is a legitimate vein of opportunism, of entrepreneurial spirit, of new jobs, of new economics, of business people, of entrepreneurs, of business school leaders who are saying, ‘We need to deal with climate change because of the financial risk, the material risk and, of course, the human risk.’”

Other advocacy groups echoed Lubber.

“There is no denying that another Trump presidency will stall national efforts to tackle the climate crisis and protect the environment, but most U.S. state, local, and private sector leaders are committed to charging ahead,” Dan Lashof, U.S. director of the World Resources Institute, said in a statement. “And you can count on a chorus of world leaders confirming that they won’t turn their back on climate and nature goals.”

Jason Grumet, chief executive of a trade group called the American Clean Power Association, noted there was a lot of investment and growth in the wind and solar industries during Trump’s first term.

“Private sector clean energy investment is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to small towns and rural communities across the nation, while hundreds of new factories have come online in states that have seen far too many good jobs move overseas,” Grumet said in a statement. He said the industry is “committed to working with the Trump-Vance Administration and the new Congress to continue this great American success story.”

However, Lubber cautioned that while companies might not abandon their climate initiatives, they may be reluctant to advertise them.

And that could have consequences.

“Leading companies often help companies that aren’t as far along in their thinking understand why something is worth doing,” Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group, told NPR ahead of the election. “If the leading companies act in a responsible way, in a way that will build advantage for them, but they don’t feel like they can talk about it, we will fail to help the broader set of companies understand why they should be taking this on, too.”