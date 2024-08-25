Philly gets federal money to explore ‘cool roofs’

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The city of Philadelphia is getting money from the federal government to help make homes and schools more energy efficient.

The city plans to use a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help expand education around home energy efficiency, make a plan to grow the clean energy workforce and support the School District of Philadelphia’s efforts to conserve energy in its buildings.

The city will also use the money to explore whether reflective roof coatings work to keep Philadelphians’ homes more comfortable during the summer and keep whole neighborhoods cooler.

“Many of our row homes, on the upstairs floor, it may be too hot,” Nidhi Krishen, deputy director for climate solutions in the city’s Office of Sustainability. “If we can reduce that temperature by a little bit, it makes that home much more livable.”

The “cool roof” pilot program is among the recommendations in a plan the city released in July to alleviate the burden of high energy bills for working class Philadelphians. According to the plan, Philly faces “some of the highest energy costs relative to residents’ income” compared to other U.S. cities, and renters, households of color and low-income households are disproportionately affected.”

“When you have high energy costs, it has cascading effects on quality of life,” Krishen said.