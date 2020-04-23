Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Philadelphia

Seventeen people were killed by motor vehicles while walking on Philadelphia streets in the first three months of 2020, an analysis of city crash data shows.

The 17 deaths represent a startling 88% spike over the same period last year when traffic accidents killed eight pedestrians, according to the analysis done by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

The advocacy group — using the Philadelphia Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit’s Fatal Crashes report — found that the pedestrian deaths amount to more than half of 2020’s traffic fatalities so far.

Crash summaries include details that show all the ways in which city traffic can become deadly. Some reports mention pedestrian intoxication and jaywalking as causes while others mention vehicles going in the wrong direction, traveling at high speeds or running red lights.

Notably, two fatalities occurred on the city’s deadliest road — Roosevelt Blvd— where speed cameras were installed this winter after years of advocacy from nearby residents.

A bus struck one of the pedestrians killed in 2020 while a trolley car struck another. Most of the 17 fatalities were identified as male, with only three identified as female. Ages of victims range from 27 to 83. No bicyclists have been killed in Philadelphia this year to date.

The collisions happened across the city with a high concentration in North Philadelphia. While the report does not contain information about the racial identities of traffic victims, the areas where the most traffic fatalities occurred have largely non-white populations.