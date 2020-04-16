Philly should close streets to cars, open space for social distancing, advocates say

A video from Toronto shows a man wearing his homemade Social Distancing Machine, a 13-foot-wide hoop that knocks against street furniture and annoys other pedestrians as he demonstrates how much space he needs to walk safely down the sidewalk. The soundtrack is M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”

In a viral clip from Rome, a man stands in the Mercato Testaccio indoor market wearing a giant orange disc around his waist. Asked why he’s carrying the cardboard donut, he responds: “For coronavirus.”

No social-distancing attire has been sighted in Philadelphia as of yet. But residents’ struggles to keep at least six feet away from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic has spawned spirited discussions about how to safely navigate the city’s narrow sidewalks and whether wider public spaces should be dedicated to walking and bicycling.

Dena Driscoll, a Passyunk Square resident and advocate on pedestrian issues, recently sat on her front steps and used an iPhone app to measure the distance to the curb.

“I live on a really teeny block, so it was just under four feet. I posted that on Twitter, and then other people were like, oh my gosh, and then they started measuring their sidewalks,” said Driscoll, co-chair of the 5th Square urbanist PAC. “There are certainly lots of people thinking about this right now.”

Walking around your neighborhood and visiting parks are among the very few recreational activities residents are still allowed to do outside their homes, boosting foot traffic in places and making it even more difficult to keep six feet apart.

On the extremely popular Schuylkill River Trail, “social distancing is problematic, if not impossible,” the leaders of the Center City Residents Association (CCRA) and the Logan Square Neighborhood Association (LSNA) wrote in a letter to Mayor Jim Kenney last Friday.

“Parks and sidewalks in every neighborhood are packed full of people needing to exercise and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of being outside during this difficult time. Commercial corridors with narrow sidewalks are overcrowded as people access essential items like food,” six councilmembers wrote in another letter to the mayor.

Acknowledging the need for wider recreational spaces, the city last month banned cars from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the Schuylkill’s western bank, making it one of the first U.S. cities to convert a road to pedestrian use because of social-distancing needs. But the neighborhood associations, urbanist groups, and councilmembers say that first step is no longer enough, and many more streets around the city should be closed to cars, either partially or completely.

In their letter to Kenney, CCRA president Maggie Mund and LSNA president Dennis Boylan said the city should close the separated outer lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to cars. “With suitable encouragement, we think large numbers of walkers, runners, and bicyclists would be happy to take this alternate route to Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive, thereby relieving congestion on the narrow Schuylkill trail,” they wrote.

The councilmembers went further, endorsing a proposal from the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Clean Air Council and 5th Square to close 18 miles of streets around the city, including Kelly Drive, 9th Street in the Italian Market, and roads that go through FDR Park, Hunting Park, and West Fairmount Park, among others.

Councilmembers Darrell Clarke, Kenyatta Johnson, Jamie Gauthier, Helen Gym and Derek Green urged Kenney to act quickly on the request. They noted that other cities have recently surpassed Philadelphia in creating space for walking, with New York closing a number of streets around the city to cars. Boston, Minneapolis and Oakland, California have closed streets and other cities are repurposing parking lanes as pedestrian paths.

In Washington DC, complaints that the city government has not created enough space for walking led some residents to take matters into their own hands. On several streets they have blocked off parking lanes with traffic cones and caution tape or closed streets entirely, while urging officials to reduce the speed limit to 20 miles per hour.