Social distancing outside: Where to walk without crowds

To go outside for a walk, or not? In the age of COVID-19, that is one of the many questions running through the minds of people all over, including Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s current stay-at-home order prohibits gatherings of any size and limits the reasons in which people can go outside.

But for now, Philadelphians are permitted to seek the outdoors for exercising purposes — when “you’re going out for a walk or a run, a bike ride,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Tuesday at a virtual press conference.

“You’re going to do that by yourself or only with family members, and come back, keep your distance from people and wash your hands,” Farley added.

If you’re feeling compelled to stretch your limbs and get some fresh air, Philly offers plenty of options likely to be less crowded than the Schuylkill and Wissahickon Trails.

MLK Jr. Drive

The city closed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to motor vehicle traffic on Friday to allow people to keep their distance while walking, biking and running along the tree-lined road. It’s a scenic spot for a long walk. While you are enjoying the fresh air and mood-boosting greenery, thank the open streets advocates who petitioned to make your adventure possible.