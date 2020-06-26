Can coronavirus ‘Victory Gardens’ quell post-pandemic hunger?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

By now, you’ve probably tried everything. Knitting, video games, dating.

In coronavirus lockdown mode, old habits die hard, and long-dead habits zombify. But even as certain areas in the United States reopen, it’s easy to imagine some of these hobbies sticking around for good.

After all, in a struggling economy, why buy a sweater if you can make one? Amid fear of the virus, why put friends at risk at a crowded concert when Travis Scott is on Fortnite?

John Jeavons asked a similar question about a now-popular activity long before lockdown: Why buy food when you can grow it?

“I asked a question in 1970. I wanted to know what was the smallest area you could grow all your food in an environmentally sound way, an equitable way, so if everyone in the whole world used that approach, or a similarly effective approach, that everyone could live well,” Jeavons said.

So he did some research and wrote a book: “How to Grow More Vegetables: (and Fruits, Nuts, Berries, Grains, and Other Crops) Than You Ever Thought Possible on Less Land With Less Water Than You Can Imagine.”

That got the attention of researchers preparing for an extraordinary experiment. They wanted to find out if humans could survive in a long-term space colony. To do this, in 1991, they sealed eight volunteers inside a large, biologically diverse greenhouse in the middle of the Arizona desert called Biosphere 2.

All the volunteers, except one, remained inside for two years. But the biospherians didn’t have much time for hobbies. They were too busy farming, largely using Jeavons’ method.

Nearly 30 years later, as online searches for “how to garden” spike and hunger looms, Jeavons hopes his method will help Americans with extra time on their hands now get a little dirty and stay full.

“There’s just no question that [the pandemic] can provide that spark to rethink how we do things,” he said.

Jeavons is the director of Ecology Action, a nonprofit in California dedicated to biointensive mini-farming, a horticultural technique originating from China that uses less land and fewer resources than traditional modern-day farming to produce more food.

As the biospherians discovered, the method is laborious. It includes digging trenches twice, planting and replanting seeds, composting and lots of focus. It all adds up to carefully selected crops planted in healthy, raised soil. That allows roots to grow deeper, rather than wider, so more calorically dense plants can be packed into smaller plots.

Still, even with all that effort, the biospherians were hungry. One lost 55 pounds. Some ate seeds meant to be planted at a later date. But ultimately, University of Arizona researchers deemed the biointensive method a success. They survived.

“There are many good principles in this practice, including building soils with a variety of complementary cover crops and providing a good balance of high-calorie crops with other vitamin and beneficial nutrient crops for diets,” said Bill Hlubik, a professor of agriculture at Rutgers University.

According to Ecology Action, the biointensive method has fed over 7 million people in 152 countries, many in the Global South, where climate change disproportionately wreaks havoc on farmers and their water supply.

“They grab on to it because it only needs local resources essentially, you don’t have to buy anything or very little, and so there’s nothing to sell. So this isn’t a product, it’s a process,” Jeavons said.