Exercise is good for us. Even more so now that we’re stuck at home

Over the past two years, Catherine Ruiz had been going to the gym regularly, three to four times a week. All that changed recently, for obvious reasons.

“I stopped last Tuesday before the gym closed,” Ruiz said. “It was weird because it was really packed in some areas, to the point where I had to leave before I finished my workout. Something about so many people working out in there made it feel unsafe to me.”

Many nonessential businesses, fitness centers and gyms among them, have closed in recent days as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19. But for many people, staying in shape can be hard without that physical location.

“I’ve started working out at home. It sucks, it’s hard to feel motivated in a place where you usually rest,” Ruiz said. “Especially when you have to go outside and run in bad weather.”

Though you can’t get your regular sweat in at the gym for the time being, there are still ways to keep in shape during your time of social isolation. In fact, exercise might be an incredibly vital part of it.

“If you participate in regular exercise, it boosts your baseline immune system, making you less susceptible to various bacteria and viruses,” said Robert Mazzio, a researcher from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Mazzio specializes in the metabolic and physiological effects of exercise on the human body. He said that exercise is not only good for your immune system, but it can also make your body more resilient to stress and can reduce anxiety.

“These are high-anxiety times, so people are very stressed out. They’re worried about getting sick, they’re worried about the financial implications. So, the other good news there is that … participation in regular exercise has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression and improve your state of mind.”

Exercise releases those feel-good endorphins that can help during these isolating and confusing times. But if you were going to the gym before and are having a tough time motivating at home, what can you do?

Many people have already started adjusting their routines to fit their new at-home reality.

“I’m isolated at home with my family, and every hour a timer goes off and we get up and we walk around the house,” said Chris Jordan, personal trainer and director of exercise physiology at the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute. “At the very least, we walk up and down the stairs so that we all stay sane, that we all stay positive, that we stay energized.”

Jordan, along with Brett Klika, personal trainer and CEO of SPIDERfit Kids, designed and implemented the movement and exercise techniques in the widely known Johnson & Johnson 7-Minute Workout, or “The Scientific 7-Minute Workout.”

“It was developed for moms and dads, people who are extremely busy,” Klika said.

The goal was to develop something that was very simple, very easy to use and can be done anywhere in minutes.

“We wanted to make it accessible, so if you’re just getting started or if you’re a pro, it’s going to challenge you,” Klika added.

The original seven-minute workout is a series of 12 exercises that require your bodyweight only. Each exercise is performed for 30 seconds, then you move on to the next exercise very quickly, with only five seconds of rest or transition. The exercises are deliberately chosen in a specific sequence to maximize the effort you expend as well as the return.

“The first exercise will always be what I call a total body or more cardiovascular type exercise,” Jordan said. “For example, jumping jacks, followed by lower body like squats, upper body like pushups, and then core exercise like abdominal crunch. And then that pattern of four exercises is repeated two more times to total 12 exercises.”