SEPTA is distributing about 20,000 surgical masks to riders on select buses and trains and at select transportation hubs — 69th Street Transportation Center, and 15th Street, Suburban, and Jefferson stations.

The move comes less than a week after a video of Philadelphia Police dragging an unmasked man off a SEPTA bus surfaced online. The officers were responding to a 911 call made by a SEPTA driver over a disturbance sparked when the driver asked the man to put on a mask or get off the bus. He was enforcing a short-lived policy requiring riders to wear a mask or face covering, which was rolled out with no formal announcement. After the video went viral, SEPTA reversed the policy.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the regional transit authority intends to change rider behavior with the mask giveaway, but will not revisit a face-covering requirement.

“We do want to make sure that everybody is clear we’re strongly behind the effort to get everybody to wear facial coverings,” he said.