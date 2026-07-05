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Philadelphia’s effort to eliminate traffic deaths is entering a new phase. Vision Zero Philadelphia, the city’s traffic safety program, released data showing that pedestrians and cyclists make up a growing share of people killed in crashes.

Program manager Marco Gorini says the city’s traffic safety initiative, which aims to eliminate all roadway deaths and serious injuries, has seen both progress and persistent challenges in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal of Vision Zero is zero traffic deaths,” Gorini said. “Our mission is to eliminate deaths and serious injuries because we don’t think anyone should have a life-altering injury from just trying to travel around on the streets of Philadelphia.”

The program operates under the administration of Mayor Cherelle Parker and is guided by a five-year action plan, released at the end of 2025, following a 2024 executive order that recommitted the city to the goal of zero traffic deaths.

Crash deaths remain high after pandemic-era spike

Gorini said traffic volumes dropped sharply during pandemic lockdowns in 2020, but the severity of crashes rose in ways the city did not expect.

While overall crashes declined, Philadelphia saw more than 150 traffic deaths in 2020. Crashes that resulted in fatalities and serious injuries remained elevated in the years that followed.

“Those went up more than we would have ever expected,” Gorini said.

By 2024 and into 2025, officials say the city has begun to see some moderation toward pre-pandemic trends, though the composition of victims has changed.

Where earlier years saw a higher share of fatalities involving people inside vehicles, recent data shows pedestrians and cyclists now account for a larger proportion of deaths on city streets.

Speed remains the dominant factor

Gorini pointed to vehicle speed as the strongest predictor of whether a crash becomes fatal. At 20 mph, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle has about a 10% chance of dying, he explained. At 30 mph, that risk rises to roughly 50%. At 40 mph, it climbs to about 90%.

“It is the difference between a near miss and a serious crash,” Gorini said. “Maybe the difference between a crash that results in minor injuries where people are able to walk away and a crash that’s deadly or results in life-altering injuries.”

Officials say the increase in speeding and aggressive driving during the pandemic has proven difficult to reverse, even as most drivers comply with traffic laws.