Woman charged with murder, DUI in crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers, man on I-95 in South Philly

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested and charged an Eagleville woman with murder, DUI and other related charges following a crash that killed two state troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in South Philadelphia.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree and other charges.

Cameras surrounded Webb as she made her way to a police cruiser on Tuesday morning.

The deadly crash shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex, just north of Broad Street.

According to state police, the troopers were responding to reports of a man walking along I-95 south.

Authorities say as the troopers were helping the man into the back of their cruiser, a female driver attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.

State police say she fatally struck the two troopers and the male pedestrian, as well as the cruiser.

According to police, the impact was so great it threw the troopers into the northbound lanes of I-95.

Chopper 6 over I-95 showed the patrol car severely damaged with its airbags deployed.

A second damaged vehicle, a silver Chevy, could also be seen at the site.

State police dispatch tried to contact the two state troopers, but when they did not get a response they sent backup.

When backup arrived, police spotted witnesses attempting CPR on Mack and Sisca. The troopers, however, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick said in a statement. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.”

The state troopers have been identified as 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.

Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.