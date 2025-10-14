Philadelphia medical examiner reaffirms Ellen Greenberg’s stabbing death was a suicide

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

After years of controversy and calls for change, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday issued a report affirming its ruling that the 2011 stabbing death of a Manayunk teacher was a suicide.

Ellen Greenberg, 27, was found with more than 20 stab wounds in the apartment she shared with her fiancé on the evening of January 26, 2011.

In the 32-page report, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lindsay Simon said Greenberg would have been capable of inflicting injuries on herself, noting that there was no sign of a struggle at the scene nor any sign of an intruder.

Simon said Greenberg’s fiancé’s assertion that he was at the gym at the time of her death is corroborated by surveillance video, keycard swipes and other evidence.

Simon also points out that the fiancé’s DNA was not on the knife.

The medical examiner said Greenberg was “a young woman suffering from anxiety at the time of her death.”

“The anxiety appeared to mostly be due to her work as a teacher. She was specifically worried that the grades she needed to submit on the day of her death would indicate she had previously given inflated grades to her students,” Simon continued.

She wrote that Greenberg “expressed this anxiety about her grades to friends, co-workers, and her fiancé in the hours leading up to her death.”

Simon said Greenberg was under the care of a psychiatrist for her anxiety, but “she did not survive long enough to address the anxiety itself.”

“Thus,” Simon wrote, “she had an increase in energy to act on her anxious thoughts.”