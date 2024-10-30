Counties in Philadelphia’s suburbs are being asked to throw out the mail-in ballot applications of hundreds of voters in what the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania said are mass-produced and illegal challenges.

The challenges question the voter’s residence based on a supposed match with a U.S. Postal Service change-of-address database.

Diane Houser, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who filed over 200 of the challenges in Chester County, said the challenges are nonpartisan and from a grassroots network targeting the ballot applications of people who moved out of state.

However, the ACLU said the challenges are illegal because voters can only be challenged on their qualifications to register to vote. Friday is the deadline for such challenges, which the ACLU said must be based on specific evidence that a certain would-be voter is not eligible to vote.

The challenges are based on a faulty premise that someone is moving out-of-state permanently because the change-of-address forms are also designed to help someone get their mail forwarded, the ACLU said.