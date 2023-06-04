Thousands of people across multiple generations marched from 6th and Walnut Streets to the Gayborhood to celebrate Philly Pride 365.

Sunday’s Pride Month event highlighted the LGBTQ+ community’s past and future, building bridges between generations as the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S. continues. The street festival, also organized by Galaei, took place in the Gayborhood between 13th and Locust Streets.

Queer families were a focal point of Pride 365. Michael Galvan, the board co-chair of Philadelphia Family Pride, said they were excited an entire section of the festival was devoted to children and their families.

“My husband, my son, and I are able to come together to enjoy the whole event, and he can be with his friends and community that openly accepts and loves them too,” Galvan said.