Delaware Pride organizers hoping for biggest turnout yet for 26th annual festival

The event “gives us the ability to show the world that despite the prejudices that we face every day, that we are proud to be ourselves and that we do exist and we do have the right to exist,” she said. “We do have the right to take up space and we have the right to be here and we’re going to be here whether they like it or not.”

In addition to food and fun, other other organizations like the YMCA, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Sussex Pride, and CAMP Rehoboth will be at the festival to show their support and offer a flood of resources.

Kutney-Soper said support from those groups is valuable in showing there are safe places for the LGBTQ community to get help, after Pride is over.

“It shows us that we are accepted in spaces that aren’t quite so overt,” she said. “So when you walk into CAMP Rehoboth, when you talk to Sussex Pride, you know that you are accepted there because they are organizations formed for and by the queer community.”

Advocacy is top priority for CAMP Rehoboth, a nonprofit community organization working to create an inclusive environment for all sexual orientations and gender identities in Rehoboth Beach and beyond.

“CAMP Rehoboth has been involved in various different efforts with advocacy,” said Matty Brown from CAMP Rehoboth. “We put out a statement on all the growing anti-drag legislation nationally. Drag is not a crime. A threat to that in another state is a threat to it in Delaware as well, because that sentiment can grow. So it’s just important that we show out and we show solidarity with LGBTQ artists and drag queens.”

This weekend’s festival will include vendors, a children’s play area, and food trucks.