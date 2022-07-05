“We’re all aware of how much the world has changed over the last 250 years and just how tough the last couple of years have been for us,” she said. “The need for understanding our history has never, never been greater. The need for participating in our democracy has never been greater.”

Protest disrupts the parade

A short walk away, the Salute to America Independence Day parade headed down Market Street towards City Hall. As floats, dancers, musicians, and cultural groups made their way through Old City, abortion rights activists dressed in green disrupted the parade with green smoke bombs. While they were quickly escorted off of the parade route, organizer Miriam Oppenheimer from Rise Up for Abortion Rights didn’t seem deterred.

“We are frustrated at the Supreme Court decision that was made restricting the rights of women to control their own bodies… today is supposed to be a day of independence, but if you’re saddled with an unwanted child, you are not independent,” she said.

“We definitely think that the government can codify Roe vs. Wade and make it permanently on the books so that this would never be a struggle again… we want to make a splash today because we need more people to take to the streets to announce their frustration and [also] ask where this is going to go. Who are they going to come after next?”

Party on the Parkway

While some in attendance had made plans for various events weeks in advance, others stumbled into the festivities, like the Stringer family from Allentown. After a morning at the Franklin Institute’s Harry Potter exhibit, they were pleasantly surprised to find the party on the Parkway in full swing.

“It’s a lot,” said young Caleb Stringer. “We went to a Juneteenth thing that was just like this! We also marched, me and mom.”

“We like being out among our people,” his mother, Ebony, added.