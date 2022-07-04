More than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Fourth of July holiday weekend will be closely monitored by those in the Hospitality and Tourism industry in Philadelphia. The question is whether or not people in the region and from around the country will come back to Philadelphia as the Welcome America festival is back to a pre-covid normal with fireworks and concerts.

Jen Nagle of the Independence Visitor Center Corporation said as many as 500,000 people could come through town before the extended holiday weekend is over.

While COVID cases are still present in the community, it remains to be seen exactly how close that prediction will be to the actual numbers of people willing to join big crowds for fireworks, concerts, and other festivities.

“July Fourth is Philadelphia. It’s our biggest weekend of the year,” Nagle said. “Every year it celebrates our independence as a country. The spotlight is on Independence Hall, where it all happened in the historic district. And we’re looking forward to a big weekend and to getting back to our pre-pandemic celebrations, particularly with the Independence Day parade on Market Street.”