The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America festival is celebrating with a series of events that highlight the diversity and uniqueness of Philadelphia.

On Friday, the festival is hosting a storytelling event that aims to amplify the voices of local artists, through the lens of freedom.

“Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom” will be an interactive event that features the traditional elements of a Wawa Welcome America celebration — festival atmosphere, food trucks, beer gardens, a DJ, and more — but adds a twist with a new form of entertainment referred to as “choreo-poems.”

“We’ve got spoken word artists and poets and dancers and singers who come together and literally weave their personal narratives to showcase how their lives and the lives of those in their families have intersected with pivotal moments in American history,” said Quentin Williams of Dragon Tree Media Group during an interview with WHYY host Cherri Gregg. WHYY is an event partner, with Gregg serving as one of its hosts.