This oft-forgotten N.J. battlefield played a crucial role in the Revolutionary War

On January 3, 1777, the Princeton Battlefield played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the Revolutionary War in New Jersey.

On Monday, nearly 250 years later, about 100 people commemorated Independence Day at a ceremony held on the historic grounds.

Tom Pyle, who also celebrated his 70th birthday, gave an impassioned reading of the Declaration of Independence to open the program.

He prefaced his reading by acknowledging that the U.S. founding fathers were not inclusive of all people when they wrote the document.

“I will read this as exactly as it was written. And of course we’ve evolved as a citizenry and as a nation, and indeed, as a concept,” Pyle told the crowd. “So, of course, we all know that when we ‘say all men are created equal,’ we’re talking about all people today. We also know that the reference to so-called ‘merciless Indian savages’ is a reference in time to a specific place, but not pertinent today.”

“And we also know of course, when we declare independence, we do so in the evolving nature of independence for this great country. Not all people were independent at the time of this declaration,” he added.