A notification about the fire went out to Philadelphians who had signed up for the city’s emergency alert system, called ReadyPhiladelphia, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. But Reeves did not get this information, because he didn’t know about the program.

But even if he had signed up, Reeves would not have learned whether the smoke posed health risks to the young people in his care. Tuesday’s alert simply described the location of the “multiple-alarm fire,” noted smoke was visible across much of South Philly and Center City, and advised people to “avoid the area due to [the] amount of PFD personnel and apparatus.”

Marilyn Howarth, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology, said the alert should have included a health advisory, telling people — particularly young children, people with medical problems, lung or heart disease — to stay inside. Without such a warning, Reeves and other people had no way to know that young people should not have been running around outdoors in the smoky conditions, in part because your body takes in more air while exercising than it does while at rest.

“I think it would have been better if they had decided that it was time to maybe play another day,” she said.

It wasn’t until the next day that the City’s Department of Public Health posted information online about health risks from the fire. Health officials advised people in smoky areas of the city Wednesday to limit their time outside and those with heart or lung problems to avoid exerting themselves. It was the guidance Reeves needed a day earlier at his flag football game.

“With no information, that’s not fair,” he said. “If I made the wrong decision, then what? These parents trust me. They trust me with their babies.”

Reeves said it was an especially hard decision, because he considers football practice a “safe space,” where young people can get away from other dangers, like the gun violence epidemic that he and others in Southwest Philadelphia are working to combat.

“My young people on this side are getting shot and killed,” he said. “So I gotta weigh the good stuff with the bad. I try to give them the best possible opportunity to succeed.”

Reeves was not alone in his quest for information. ReadyPhiladelphia is run by the city’s Office of Emergency Management and it sends notifications by email, text, voicemail or a mobile phone application. It’s the primary one-to-one system to tell residents about things like severe weather, SEPTA delays, and unexpected disturbances such as fires. But in order to receive these notifications, people must know about the program and sign up. Roughly 31,300 people city-wide are signed up for email alerts — just under 2% of the population — and around 17,200 people are enrolled for text alerts only, according to City officials.

The ZIP code where Reeves leads flag football, 19145, has around the same usage rate as the city as a whole. With a population of more than 48,000 people, 853 are signed up for ReadyPhiladelphia. The 19142 zip code closest to the fire that broke out Tuesday has even fewer people signed up. Of the more than 28,000 people who live in the ZIP code, just 133 — less than half a percent — are signed up for ReadyPhiladelphia.

Mixed messages about safety risks

The day after the fire when Reeves was still thinking about whether he had made the right decision at the game, city officials reported that the Health Department tested the smoke and found no toxic compounds “at levels that would threaten the public’s health.” In messages that went out online on the city’s media channels and through the press, officials said these compounds were “thousands to hundreds of thousands of times” below levels the EPA sees as potentially causing long-term harm.”

But a ReadyPhiladelphia alert at just before 3 p.m. that day said simply, “Health Dept reports NO toxic chemicals harmful to health found in air samples from SW Philly fire.” A link followed, to a Health Department tweet with more nuanced phrasing and health guidance.