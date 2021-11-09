Crews battling massive junkyard fire in Southwest Philly

This story originally appeared at 6abc.

Crews are battling a massive two-alarm junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

It’s happening along the 3100 block of South 61st Street near Lindbergh Blvd.

The view from our Sky 6 airport camera shows heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

The large plumes of smoke can be seen all over the city and across the Delaware River into New Jersey.

Roughly 100 firefighters are fighting the blaze that broke out around 3 p.m.

Officials say the fire was placed under control around 5:30 p.m., but companies will remain on scene to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.