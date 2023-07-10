Fire erupts at popular North Philadelphia restaurant amid severe storms
Fire officials are working to determine whether the fire was caused by lightning.
A popular North Philadelphia business caught on fire amid a series of storms on Sunday.
Fire officials were called to the Tierra Colombiana Restaurant on the 4500 block of North 5th Street around 8 p.m.
A person who lives across the street from the restaurant told Action News she saw a lightning strike and heard a loud “boom” shortly before she smelled something burning.
No injuries were reported.
