Fire erupts at popular North Philadelphia restaurant amid severe storms

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 10, 2023
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant, a popular North Philadelphia business, caught on fire amid a series of storms on Sunday. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A popular North Philadelphia business caught on fire amid a series of storms on Sunday.

Fire officials were called to the Tierra Colombiana Restaurant on the 4500 block of North 5th Street around 8 p.m.

A person who lives across the street from the restaurant told Action News she saw a lightning strike and heard a loud “boom” shortly before she smelled something burning.

Fire officials are working to determine whether the fire was caused by lightning.

No injuries were reported.

