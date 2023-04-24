Firefighters battling 4-alarm warehouse fire in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia
A large column of thick, black smoke is rising up over the scene.
It all began around 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a person trapped under a forklift and a possible explosion.
The person trapped under the forklift has been removed.
One person has been taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not yet known.
Residents asked to remain indoors
Philadelphia emergency officials ask all residents in the area of the fire to remain indoors for now.
They say due to the excessive smoke, the air quality may be affected.
The Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management say they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.
While the shelter-in-place order is in effect:
- Go and stay indoors.
- Turn off air conditioning and close windows.
- Find the room with the least number of windows and doors and use tape or towels to seal any gaps.
- Have bottled water and food with you.
- Use social media or texts to correspond with family. Keep phone lines open for emergency communication.
- Use 911 only for emergencies and call 311 for general information.
