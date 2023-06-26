Donate

Crews battle 2-alarm fire in North Philadelphia furniture store

The fire started just before noon Monday near American and Huntingdon streets.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 26, 2023
firefighters work to put out a fire in a furniture building

Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a furniture store near American and Huntingdon streets in North Philadelphia. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.

The fire started just before noon Monday near American and Huntingdon streets.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke billowing from the roof of a furniture store.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

At this time, there is no word on injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate