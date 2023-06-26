Crews battle 2-alarm fire in North Philadelphia furniture store
The fire started just before noon Monday near American and Huntingdon streets.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke billowing from the roof of a furniture store.
At this time, there is no word on injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.
Officials are advising the public to avoid the area.
