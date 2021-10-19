Low income families may now apply for federal aid to help pay off their natural gas bills during the winter months.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services is encouraging eligible utility customers to begin applying for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program starting Monday, October 18 to receive up to $1,500 in assistance for the 2021-2022 winter season.

LIHEAP is a federal program that helps eligible families pay for their heating bills through a cash grant. It comes in the form of a one-time payment sent directly to the utility company to be credited on the customer’s bill. These grants range from $500 to $1,500 based on household size, income, and fuel type.

They do not have to be repaid.

The average annual residential heating bill is $1,100, according to Philadelphia Gas Works, meaning LIHEAP has the potential to significantly reduce heating costs for qualifying applicants. With nearly a third of Philadelphia households under the poverty line, as many as 138,000 of its customers could qualify for LIHEAP.