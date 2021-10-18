Federal funds to help New Castle County implement ‘equity agenda’

New Castle County plans to spend millions of its share of the American Rescue Plan to create a more level and more equitable playing field for residents living in underserved communities.

County Executive Matt Meyer says the federal funds offered to the county because of the pandemic will be used to address ongoing inequities that have been unveiled over the past year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve learned a lot in the last 18 months,” Meyer said outside the Route 9 Library just south of Wilmington. “In the last 18 months, we’ve seen some of the racial hatred that continues even here in our community. Racial hatred that our predecessors never addressed comprehensively.”

The county will receive more than $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government over the next two years. Meyer says the county should use that money to “reimagine our county, particularly with a focus on equity, on jobs, and on housing.”