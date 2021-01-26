National Health Corps to tackle vaccine delivery, racial disparities in Delaware

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Nearly two dozen health care sites in New Castle County could get help responding to COVID-19 as part of the National Health Corps’ (NHC) newest venture in Delaware.

NHC is an AmeriCorps National Direct program designed to increase access to health care to underserved communities, promote health, reduce health care costs, and develop new health professionals.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced the group’s expansion into Delaware Monday morning.

“We have an urgent need, as we’ve seen, to put all hands on deck, to assist the state Division of Public Health with vaccine dissemination, and to address long-standing health inequities that have been exacerbated in this pandemic,” Meyer said.

Twenty community health care providers in the county are expected to take part in the program under the NHC banner over the next two years. In the first year, the costs will be paid out of the county’s CARES Act funds. Health care sites will contribute $18,000 to $35,000 per NHC worker at their location.