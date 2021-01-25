5-hour wait for a coronavirus vaccine? Delaware residents say the line is the easy part

‘I don’t know what their priorities are’

“The most frustrating part was getting the appointment,” said Fuller, speaking to what appeared to be the much larger complaint among seniors venting online.

Delaware is currently in its 1B phase of vaccine distribution. In this new stage, frontline essential workers are eligible to enter the queue, as are people ages 65 and older. That amounts to 200,00 people in the state. The weekend’s mass vaccination events were mainly for seniors in this category.

Frontline essential workers — including firefighters, police and correctional officers, teachers and education staff (including child care providers), U.S. postal workers, food manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and grocery store workers — have to arrange their vaccination through their employers.

Seniors, meanwhile, can complete online registration for mass vaccine events. That site went live Wednesday morning.

As of Thursday, close to 91,000 residents had signed up.

In addition to vaccination events, seniors can get their shots at participating pharmacies or through a primary care provider — the state’s waitlist is separate from that of individual pharmacies and providers.

Delaware officials advise residents who have registered through the state website to take advantage of a vaccine appointment opening through their medical provider, employer, or pharmacy should one become available.

Fuller registered herself and her partner through Walgreens, a tedious process that required separate registrations from what she’d submitted to the state. The earliest available spots for Fuller and her partner were through a Walgreens this coming Thursday almost an hour away in Dover.

Fuller then got an email from the state telling her she’d secured a spot at the mass vaccination event Sunday. Her partner, however, received no such email. She said she registered him and herself on the same day.

“I signed us both up for that in two separate accounts — I had to set up an account for me and an account for him,” said Fuller. “I don’t know what their priorities are on those links.”

DPH has said those with ages and health conditions that put them at greater risk will be given priority.

“We are pleased that we will be able to focus on vaccinating thousands of our most vulnerable residents this weekend, and that we will be able to do so in an organized and efficient way,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of DPH, on Wednesday. “For everyone else, we thank them for making requests and we are planning the ways to reach them in future weeks as more vaccine doses become available from the federal government.”

A spokesperson for DPH said more vaccination options would be released this week.