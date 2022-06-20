Northeast Philly Airport could go solar

Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily services private aircraft, plans to go solar.

A bill currently pending before City Council would authorize the city to enter into an agreement with the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) to buy power from a 1.5-megawatt solar array to be built at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which the city owns.

The project would provide roughly enough power to cover the airport’s electricity needs, said PEA President and CEO Emily Schapira. A separate company, Solaer, would build, own and operate the project.