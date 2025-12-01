PATCO makes minor changes to its weekday night schedule

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new PATCO schedule will go into effect Monday, making minor changes to its weekday evening schedule.

Overnight weekday service changes that began Sept. 1 will remain in effect, and trains will continue not to run from midnight to 4:30 a.m. as part of a six-month pilot to address safety and cleanliness. The new schedule affects weekday departures between 6 and 11:30 p.m. to match ridership levels and prevent delays due to nightly work.

“Currently, station construction projects and trackwork require near-daily minor adjustments to the night schedule, which can be inconvenient for riders,” a statement on PATCO’s website reads. “By adjusting departure times, trains can operate on a single track when needed without issuing separate trackwork schedules each night.”

Weekend service will not be affected by the schedule changes. Trains will run from 4:30 a.m. on Fridays to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays. Trains are expected to run every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays. Below are the new schedule updates: