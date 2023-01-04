Delaware state police say they will start the 2023 year with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022 with 165 deaths, a level not reached in more than 30 years.

Based on an analysis of completed investigation, the main factors in traffic deaths last year were inattentive, distracted driving and speeding. The Office of Highway Safety held its annual “Safe Family Holiday” campaign from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, but it would appear the campaign was largely ignored, resulting in devastating numbers.

“Most recent data shows that unfortunately we have, I believe, tied the record here at 165 traffic fatalities which occurred in 1988,” said Jason Coleman, with the state Office of Highway Safety, leaving 2022 as one of the deadliest years for Delaware. “That’s why OHS is making its top priority to continue to focus on changing those bad driving behaviors and to make sure that we’re getting our message out to the public to take a proactive approach.”

The OHS hopes to change those behaviors by launching the Zero-Tolerance Speed Initiative from January 9 to 23 in partnership with the Delaware State Police.