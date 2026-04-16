How to have a greener thumb

After a grueling winter, spring is here and with it all sorts of gardening opportunities.

Whether you are new to planting or an old green thumb, each new season brings a variety of challenges. But for all the heat waves, pesky pests, or space limitations, there are just as many creative solutions. Today, we’re talking about how to get the best soil, planting above ground versus below, irrigation tips and tricks and answering all your burning questions.

Whether you’re working with half an acre or a bathtub sized box on the roof, our guest today has an abundance of sage advice.

Guest:

Sally McCabe, associate director of community education at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.