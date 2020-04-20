Coronavirus update: Delaware to offer better race data for cases, deaths

Updated 12:45 pm

Coronavirus reporting changes

Delaware health officials did not release updated case numbers or details on deaths on Sunday evening. Since the outbreak started in mid-March, the state has been issuing daily reports sometime between 5 and 7 p.m.

But the Division of Public Health announced a change Sunday afternoon. Updates will now be made everyday around noon as the state has transitioned to a new infectious disease surveillance program. The case numbers provided each day during the noon hour will reflect the most current data as of the close of business the previous day.

The new system will also provide better demographic details including the race/ethnicity of patients and deaths, as well as rates of infection by ZIP code.

“We hope that this will provide you with more accurate and timely information that you need about COVID-19 and Delaware,” said Delaware’s Chief Epidemiologist Tabatha Offutt-Powell.

More cases confirmed behind bars

Five more inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, the state Dept. of Correction announced over the weekend. That includes three people being held at Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown who don’t show any symptoms of COVID-19. They are among seven inmates who are being monitored after two other inmates at SCCC tested positive last week.

The three who tested positive have been transported to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna where others with the virus are being held. The four who have not tested positive are being kept in isolation at SCCC.

Two more inmates at Vaughn have tested positive as well. They were both among 45 people held in a minimum-security unit where the first 12 positive cases in Delaware’s prison system were found.

There are now 20 people being held in Delaware prisons with coronavirus. A 73-year-old inmate with underlying health conditions died last week as a result of complications from COVID-19.

A correctional officer at SCCC was also recently diagnosed with the virus. That brings the total number of cases among DOC officers to 18.