Coronavirus update: Pa. protestors ignore social distancing to make case for reopening economy
As of Sunday afternoon, there are 32,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 85,301 in New Jersey, and 2,538 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 9,214 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 1,237, New Jersey’s at 4,202, and Delaware’s at 67. Philadelphia’s death toll is 365.
Protestors at the Capitol
Protestors are in Harrisburg today to demand the state ease stay-at-home orders — saying the state’s coronavirus shutdown has been too onerous on businesses and workers.
By mid-morning Monday, hundreds gathered near the Capitol building carrying signs and waving flags. Reporters on the scene described participants as ignoring social distancing protocols and using masks only intermittently.
Just pulled up to the anti-business closure/stay-at-home order rally. A lot of Trump signs and chants. No social distancing. Many without masks. pic.twitter.com/XwqR1gNIHc
— Logan Hullinger (@LoganHullYD) April 20, 2020
On Sunday, Health Secretary Rachel Levine urged protestors to practice social distancing while they exercise their First Amendment right.
“If, however, they get out of their cars and they’re not practicing social distancing, if they’re not wearing masks, if they’re having personal contact like shaking hands, etc … then that is a public health risk and I’m concerned for their health,” said Levine, adding the protestors could bring the virus back to their hometowns and get others sick, even if they don’t show signs of illness.
The protest comes as the state reports 1,618 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and most of the deaths affect people 65 and older.
Pa. saw highest daily increase in deaths over the weekend
Pennsylvania reported 1,215 new cases Sunday afternoon, as well as 276 fatalities among patients who tested positive and those who likely had COVID-19.
These were the largest daily increases for both, but there was a major caveat.
Secy. Levine said the majority of these deaths did not occur over the weekend, and that the increase is due to the state reconciling data from several sources, including county and municipal health departments, and finishing investigations into some cases.
Some reports list several possible causes of death, with COVID-19 cited as a possible “fourth or fifth cause,” said Levine Sunday. State epidemiologists then have to investigate to determine whether the patient had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and whether the virus is the cause of death.
“We want to provide you with the most accurate information possible and that will mean that at times there will be a single day’s report that will show big increases like today,” said Levine.
Pa. unemployment portal open for self-employed workers
Late last week, Pennsylvania started allowing self-employed workers to apply for unemployment benefits.
The state’s online application portal went live on Friday.
Pennsylvania has already seen record levels of unemployment claims since the state-ordered shutdown of nonessential businesses. As part of the federal stimulus package, self-employed workers, independent contractors, and gig workers are eligible for regular unemployment compensation.
Eligible workers will receive between $195 and $572 a week, and are automatically eligible for another $600 weekly from the federal government.