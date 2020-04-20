Protestors at the Capitol

Protestors are in Harrisburg today to demand the state ease stay-at-home orders — saying the state’s coronavirus shutdown has been too onerous on businesses and workers.

By mid-morning Monday, hundreds gathered near the Capitol building carrying signs and waving flags. Reporters on the scene described participants as ignoring social distancing protocols and using masks only intermittently.

Just pulled up to the anti-business closure/stay-at-home order rally. A lot of Trump signs and chants. No social distancing. Many without masks. pic.twitter.com/XwqR1gNIHc — Logan Hullinger (@LoganHullYD) April 20, 2020

On Sunday, Health Secretary Rachel Levine urged protestors to practice social distancing while they exercise their First Amendment right.

“If, however, they get out of their cars and they’re not practicing social distancing, if they’re not wearing masks, if they’re having personal contact like shaking hands, etc … then that is a public health risk and I’m concerned for their health,” said Levine, adding the protestors could bring the virus back to their hometowns and get others sick, even if they don’t show signs of illness.

The protest comes as the state reports 1,618 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and most of the deaths affect people 65 and older.

Pa. saw highest daily increase in deaths over the weekend

Pennsylvania reported 1,215 new cases Sunday afternoon, as well as 276 fatalities among patients who tested positive and those who likely had COVID-19.

These were the largest daily increases for both, but there was a major caveat.

Secy. Levine said the majority of these deaths did not occur over the weekend, and that the increase is due to the state reconciling data from several sources, including county and municipal health departments, and finishing investigations into some cases.

Some reports list several possible causes of death, with COVID-19 cited as a possible “fourth or fifth cause,” said Levine Sunday. State epidemiologists then have to investigate to determine whether the patient had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and whether the virus is the cause of death.

“We want to provide you with the most accurate information possible and that will mean that at times there will be a single day’s report that will show big increases like today,” said Levine.