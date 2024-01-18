From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Food Bank of Delaware unveiled its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Milford, Delaware, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week. The transformative initiative is geared towards enhancing and ensuring greater accessibility to its services for the benefit of Kent and Sussex county residents.

Following the sale of its former Milford warehouse, Food Bank vice president Kim Turner reflected on the work it’s taken to transition from the smaller location across the street to the new building.

“We spent the past a little over two years building the facility. So we’re really excited that the doors are finally open so that we can help even more people in the state of Delaware,” she said.

“Since 2000, we have had a small warehouse on Mattlind Way in Milford. So we are pretty much just across the street now in a much larger building that will allow us to expand our programs and increase our offerings to people who are in need and the community in general.”