Food insecurity has increased in Delaware and around the nation since the pandemic began as people have lost their jobs and livelihoods.

“We saw an influx, an incredible influx of folks coming to us that needed help,” Kanefsky said. “We doubled our distribution, from the fiscal year ending 2020 to 2021 and now this past year we actually have seen an increase still.”

As pandemic restrictions were lifted, the demand started to ease, but only temporarily. Increasing inflation has drawn more people back to the Food Bank for help. “People are having trouble making ends meet,” Kanefsky said.

According to Feeding America, Delaware has nearly 94,000 people facing hunger – about 31,000 are children.

The new Milford site will be able to add programs that already exist at the Food Bank’s headquarters space in Newark. The current Milford location is just 16,000 sq. ft., and not large enough to add those programs without renting additional space.

According to Kanefsky, the new building will better serve people. In addition to providing food for families, training programs that will soon be offered in Milford will help the community become more self-sufficient, educated, skilled, and able to put food on the table without the assistance of a food bank.

Steve Thompson, chairman of the “Building Hope for Milford” campaign and a board member of the Food Bank of Delaware, has volunteered at the Sussex County facility for more than ten years and served on the board for six years. He lived on a farm with nine of his siblings and fortunately for them, they did not have to worry about food. That’s an experience he wants to give to other families too.

“It was clear that the size of the Milford facility was just not going to be sufficient even today or certainly not going forward,” Thompson said.